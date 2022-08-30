New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Ghulam Nabi Azad has scheduled his maiden rally in Jammu after quitting the Congress on September 4, the same day Rahul Gandhi has slated a 'Mehngai par Halla Bol' event in the national capital.

With the timing of Azad's launch event in Jammu and Kashmir coinciding with Gandhi's rally, it will be seen if there are more fireworks on the day the former Congress chief addresses the mega event at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Azad has said that his resignation letter was just a "tip of the iceberg", indicating that he would step up his attack on the Gandhis in the coming days.

He has already stated that he would float his own outfit in Jammu and Kashmir soon, where assembly elections are due to be announced.

Ahead of Azad's Sunday rally in Jammu's Sainik farms, there has been a spate of resignations in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress.

Sixty-four more leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, tendered their resignation and joined the Ghulam Nabi Azad camp on Tuesday, leaving the unit of the national party in the Union Territory in tatters.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir had targeted Rahul Gandhi in his five-page resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi last Friday.

Azad had launched a stinging attack on Rahul Gandhi describing him as "immature" and "childish" and accusing the leadership of "foisting a non-serious individual" at the helm of the party.

Azad mentioned Rahul Gandhi seven times, accusing him of running the party through a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants".

Azad, 73, who has been associated with the Congress for nearly five decades, also attacked party chief Sonia Gandhi for applying the "remote control model that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government" to the party.

He also reminded Sonia Gandhi that she was just a "nominal figurehead" and all the important decisions were being taken by Rahul or "rather worse his security guards and PAs".

Azad slammed Rahul Gandhi's conduct within the party and singled out his action of tearing up a government ordinance in "full glare" of the media.

"One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media by Shri Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"The said ordinance was incubated in the Congress Core Group and subsequently unanimously approved by the Union Cabinet presided over by the Prime Minister of India and duly approved even by the President of India.

"This 'childish' behaviour completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and Government of India," said Azad, who served as Health Minister in the UPA-II government.

