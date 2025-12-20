New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): In a significant boost to India's agricultural exports, three metric tonnes (MTs) of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Vijayapura district of Karnataka were exported to Oman on 19 December 2025, marking the entry of this unique citrus fruit into another global market.

The shipment to Oman follows the maiden export of 3 MTs of GI-tagged Indi Lime to Dubai on 24 August 2025. The product received an encouraging response in the UAE market, leading to subsequent exports of nearly 12 MTs to Dubai, four times the initial quantity.

As part of market diversification efforts, another flag-off for the export of 350 kg of GI-tagged Indi Lime to the United Kingdom was also undertaken. So far, nearly 12.35 MTs of Indi Lime have been exported from the Vijayapura district.

The export of Indi Lime to Oman assumes added significance in light of the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) / Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Oman, which aims to deepen bilateral economic ties and expand market access for Indian exporters. The agreement is expected to benefit key sectors, including agriculture and processed food and animal products, thereby enhancing India's export competitiveness in the Omani market. The successful shipment of GI-tagged Indi Lime reflects the growing opportunities for Indian agri-products under the strengthened trade framework.

The GI status of Indi Lime, known for its distinctive aroma, high juice content and longer shelf life, has played a crucial role in positioning the fruit competitively in global markets.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has been actively supporting the promotion, branding and export of GI-tagged agricultural products, recognising the importance of promoting region-specific produce in international markets while ensuring compliance with global quality and phytosanitary standards. The export of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Vijayapura has contributed to improved income realisation for farmers associated with this GI product by enabling access to premium international markets and reducing dependence on domestic price fluctuations.

The continued success of GI-tagged Indi Lime in international markets reinforces India's potential as a reliable supplier of high-quality, region-specific agricultural produce, opening new avenues for farmers and strengthening the country's agri-export ecosystem. (ANI)

