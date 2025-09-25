New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh on Thursday congratulated Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit on his return to active service in the Indian Army.

In the X post, Singh said, "Congratulations, Col. Purohit, on being back in uniform. The Govt stands firmly with patriots who serve the nation with courage and integrity."

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, one of the accused, was acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The Mumbai NIA court on July 31 acquitted all seven accused of being involved in the 2008 blasts in Malegaon, with the court saying the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

After the acquittal, Col. Purohit received a grand welcome in Pune. Expressing gratitude, Purohit told reporters, "They always wanted to welcome me. But I had said that till such time as I get completely acquitted from the case, I will not be able to give you that kind of happiness. So, this time, when the Court gave this judgement, they said that they are going to welcome me. I had no heart to say that I will not be able to make it. I am grateful."

The Malegaon blast tragedy took place on September 29, 2008, in which six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City's Bhikku Chowk.

Originally, 11 people were accused in the case; however, the court ultimately framed charges against 7, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya.

Seven accused, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhankar Dhar Dwivedi (Shankaracharya) and Sameer Kulkarni, are charged under the UAPA, Arms Act and others.

The 2008 Malegaon blast case was transferred to the NIA in 2011 from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

After a 17-year-long wait and examination of hundreds of witnesses, the NIA special court acquitted all seven people accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Arms Act and all other charges. (ANI)

