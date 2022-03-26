Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): A probe has been ordered by Sagar University in Madhya Pradesh in connection with a video where a girl was purportedly seen offering namaz in the university premises.

Following the controversy, Dr Harisingh Gour (Sagar) University in Sagar district has requested the students to not perform religious acts on the premises of the educational institution.

"We have taken cognizance of the video and has notified a committee to probe the matter. We have also directed all students that since this is a central university and all religious acts should be done in personal premises or religious places," said Neelima Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Harisingh Gour University.

The university has ordered a probe after the video went viral and some organizations complained about the said act to the university administration.

This comes days after the Karnataka High Court banned Hijab in educational institutions of Karnataka.

The court upheld the decision of not allowing Hijab in educational institutions and said that wearing a Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. (ANI)

