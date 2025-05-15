Muzaffarpur, May 15 (PTI) A girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by three persons in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night, and two persons have already been arrested, with a search underway for the third accused, they said.

In the complaint filed by the girl's mother, it was alleged that the accused men who belonged to the same neighbourhood took the girl to an isolated place and raped her at gunpoint, SP (Rural) Vidyasagar said.

The medical examination of the survivor would be done, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

