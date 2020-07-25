Hyderabad, July 25 (PTI): A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide here after being scolded by her parents for watching TV too much, police said on Saturday.

The girl, a 10th standard student, hanged herself from a ceiling fan on Friday by using her mothers saree, the police said.

Also Read | Dharavi Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Tally Rises to 2,529: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

Her parents were away at work when she took the extreme step, they said.

In a note purportedly written by her, the girl said her parents would do well if she died, they said.

Also Read | Chennai Woman Accuses ABVP President Dr Subbiah Shanmugam of Harassment, Urinating at Her Doorstep.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her father, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)