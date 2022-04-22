Banda, Apr 22 (PTI) The body of a 17-year-old girl was exhumed for post mortem a day after she was buried, authorities here said on Friday.

The girl was buried on Wednesday after she died in “mysterious circumstances” in Gurha Kala village under Naraini Police Station area, they said.

Also Read | Assam: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 6.28 Crore of Saradha Group of Companies for Running Illegal Ponzi Schemes.

Raina, daughter of one Deshraj Rajput, was buried by her family behind their house after she died, SHO Rakesh Kumar Tiwari said.

Police exhumed the body after some villagers made the allegation that the family hid the body of the girl after she was "killed".

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Attend Judiciary Conference in Delhi, Likely to Meet PM Narendra Modi.

Tiwari said that on Thursday night, in the presence of police and district administration officials, the girl's body was exhumed.

Her post mortem was conducted on Friday but the report is yet to come, he said.

"A case has been registered against the girl's father, and some family members for hiding the body, and the matter is being probed," he said.

The SHO said that the father of the girl says that his daughter committed suicide, while the villagers claim she was killed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)