Mohali, May 14 (PTI) Girls secured the top three positions in the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Harsirat Kaur of Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary Vidya Mandir in Barnala emerged topper with 500 out of 500 marks, PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh said here.

Manveer Kaur of S S Memorial Senior Secondary Public School in Ferozepur came second with a tally of 498, followed by Arsh of Shri Tara Chand Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in Mansa in third place with identical marks.

A total 2,65,388 students appeared for the exams, of whom 2,41,506 passed with an overall pass percentage of 91, according to the PSEB.

Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 94.32 per cent, as against the latter's 88.08 per cent.

The pass percentage of schools in the urban areas was 90.74 while it was 91.20 in the rural areas, the PSEB said.

The pass percentage of government schools was 91.01 while that of non-government and aided schools stood at 92.47 per cent and 86.86 per cent, respectively.

Commerce stream students recorded a pass percentage of 96.83 while science stream's pass percentage was 98.52, the results showed.

The pass percentage for humanities and vocational courses was 87.58 and 90, respectively.

Schools in Amritsar registered the highest pass percentage in the state at 96.29, followed by 95.84 per cent in Gurdaspur, 94.21 per sent in Pathankot, and 94.01 per cent in Kapurthala, the results showed.

