Pune, May 14: Baner police have unearthed a sex ring masquerading as massage parlours, resulting in several arrests and criminal charges. Based on a tip-off, police raided two parlours in the locality, which led to investigations under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA).

One of them was at a spa in Balewadi Phata, where police discovered that prostitution was being sold instead of legitimate massage sessions. The manager of the spa was arrested, and cases were booked against the lady who was managing the parlour and the building owner.

Officers raided a massage parlour separately in another operation after they ascertained unlawful activities through an undercover client. The owners were arrested and charged accordingly.

Baner Police Station Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant confirmed that the accused had been arrested and cases had been registered against them. The operations were carried out under the guidance of Additional Police Commissioner Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemant Jadhav, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vitthal Dabade. The team involved in the raid included officers Deepali Patil and Rupesh Chalke and other members, including Bhore, Shinge, Aher, Kale, Barge, Sone, and Mali.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has stressed the need for tough action against any kind of prostitution disguised as massage services. Authorities pointed out that a total of 36 such cases were lodged in the city last year alone. Legal action will be taken not only against parlour owners and managers, but also against building owners leasing out premises for such illegal activities.

