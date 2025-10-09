Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 9 (ANI): Detained activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, met him in Jodhpur jail and received his detention order.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Angmo was accompanied by Advocate Ritam Khare and said that they will challenge Wangchuk's detention.

Sharing an X post, she wrote, "Met Sonam Wangchuk today with Ritam Khare and got the detention order, which we will challenge. His spirit is undaunted. His commitment resolute! His resilience intact! He conveys heartfelt thanks to all for their support and solidarity."

Earlier, during the hearing in the petition by Angmo in the Supreme Court, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk's wife, had told the court that the grounds of detention under the National Security Act (NSA) have not been supplied to the family, and it should be served on her.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, said the grounds of detention already served to detainee (Wangchuk), and there is no legal requirement for the grounds of detention to be communicated to the wife.

Mehta agreed to examine the feasibility of serving a copy of the grounds to his wife.

Sibal further asked the bench to allow Wangchuk's wife to meet her husband. Mehta said that Angmo had submitted a request to meet him, and it was being considered.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre, Union Territory of Ladakh, Superintendent of Police Jodhpur Central jail, on a plea of Gitanjali Angmo, against his detention and seeking his release.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria issued notice to the governments and posted the matter for hearing on October 14.

Sibal stated that the plea challenges the detention as illegal under Article 22, as no grounds for arrest have been provided. He stated that without grounds for detention, the detention order cannot be challenged.

During the hearing, Sibal also asked for the interim relief, seeking medical support for Wangchuk. To this, Mehta stated that when the activist was produced for a medical examination, he declared that he was not taking any medication.

However, the Solicitor General said that if any medical supplies were needed, they would be given.

Solicitor General said that Angmo was trying to create a "hype and an emotive issue" that Wangchuk was denied medical relief and meetings with his wife.

"This is all just to portray in the media and in that region that he is deprived of medicines and access to his wife. Just to create an emotive atmosphere. That's all," said Mehta.

Along with Sibal, senior advocate Vivek Tankha also appeared for Angmo. Wangchuk's wife was also present in the court during the hearing.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26 and shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan for allegedly inciting a violent protest in Ladakh. He was booked under the NSA after the violence in Leh, in which four people were killed and 80 others were injured.

The protesters have been demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion of the region in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. (ANI)

