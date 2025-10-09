New Delhi, October 9: In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress has cleared the names of 25 candidates for constituencies considered its traditional strongholds. The decision was made during a high-level meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) held on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at Indira Bhawan, Delhi. The meeting, which comes amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with Mahagathbandhan allies -- primarily the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties -- was attended by top Congress leaders.

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi participated virtually, while K.C. Venugopal, Ajay Maken, and other senior functionaries were present in person. According to Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, the seats discussed are those already cleared by coalition partners and historically held by the Congress. “We emphasised that these constituencies should remain with us, and candidate names were finalised after thorough deliberations,” he stated. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From EPIC and Aadhaar Card to Passport, List of Photo Identification Documents Approved by Election Commission for Voter Identification.

However, the official announcement of candidates will be made only after further consultations with alliance partners and state leaders. The Congress is expected to contest 55 to 60 seats out of the total 243 in Bihar, as part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. The remaining seat-sharing details are still under negotiation, with leaders expressing optimism about a smooth resolution. “There is no infighting among alliance partners. We will jointly announce the final list after mutual agreement,” Rajesh Ram added.

Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmed told IANS that the CEC has approved candidates for constituencies considered party bastions. Meanwhile, Mohammed Jawaid, Congress MP from Kishanganj and CEC member, reiterated that senior leaders were actively involved in the selection process. The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with vote counting set for November 14. The Mahagathbandhan bloc, led by the RJD, aims to challenge the incumbent NDA government, making this election a critical test for opposition unity and strategy. Seat-sharing in Bihar Mahagathbandhan to Be Finalised Soon: Congress Leader Tariq Anwar.

As the political landscape in Bihar heats up, all eyes are on how the final seat-sharing formula unfolds and whether the Congress can reclaim its influence in the state. On the Congress Central Election Committee meeting, Khan further said: "Our discussions have been completed. Now, only the discussions with the alliance partners are left, and those will also be completed soon."

