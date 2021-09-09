Mathura, Sep 8 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said Muslims should be given political representation not on religious grounds but for being a minority community.

Athawale had arrived here to inaugurate the Sangeet Shiromani Swami Haridas Aavirbhav Mahotsav, organised at Sri Radhaprasad Dham located on the Parikrama Marg of Vrindavan.

Athawale told reporters that he supports representation to Muslims by political parties but it should not be considered on the basis of religion but on the basis of being a minority community.

On a question related to the Taliban, who took over Afghanistan as the US-led forces ended their occupation of that country, Athawale defended Union government's policy.

"The Indian government is currently monitoring the entire situation. Accordingly, the next strategy will be decided," he said.

