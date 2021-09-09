The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is the German carmaker's flagship model that went on sale in India a few months ago. The flagship SUV commands a whopping price of Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom, India). It is the first-ever Maybach SUV to go on sale in the Indian market and the second offering under the Maybach range after the S-Class Maybach. The company had previously revealed that all 50 units of the SUV for 2021 have already been booked. The next batch will arrive by the first quarter of next year itself. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently became another celebrity to add this uber-luxurious SUV in his garage. Here are the top five things to know about the SUV. Mercedes-Benz's New Car Can Read Your Mind

1. The interior of the SUV is the main highlight as luxury remains the focus of the Maybach GLS. It gets Black Nappa leather upholstery, twin 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen with Maybach specific unique graphics, MBUX rear tablet, ambient lighting, wireless charging rear seats with climate control, massage, reclining and memory functions, folding tables, refrigerator and more.

2. The Maybach GLS has an extensive list of features, including four-zone climate control, automatically extending side steps, panoramic sunroof, adaptive air suspension, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, the chauffeur package to adjust the co-driver seat from the rear, 360-degree camera, Burmester sound system, among others.

3. As far as safety is concerned, the SUV comes equipped with eight airbags, ABS, ESP, lane keep assist, blind-spot assist, active brake and steering assist, tyre pressure monitoring, and more.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz India)

4. Other key highlights of the flagship SUV are E-Active Body Control active air suspension, folding rear table, rear-seat entertainment, Burmester 3D surround sound system, power-adjustable individual rear seats, a refrigerated compartment, champagne flute holder, head-up display and more.

5. The Maybach GLS is powered by 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The unit produces 557 hp and 730 Nm of torque and the 48V system provides an additional boost of 22hp and 250Nm. Transmission options include a 9-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels.

