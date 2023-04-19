New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Global Buddhist Summit brings together people, who have worked to popularise the ideals of Lord Buddha further.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to say," At 10 am tomorrow, 20th April, will address the Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi. This Summit brings together various people who have worked to popularise the ideals of Lord Buddha further".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit on 20th April 2023 at 10 AM at Hotel Ashok in Delhi," stated a press release.

The theme of the event Global Buddhist Summit is 'Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis.'

"The two-day Summit is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with International Buddhist Confederation on 20-21 April. The theme of the Global Buddhist Summit is "Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis," the release added.

The discussions at summit will revolve around the fundamental values of Lord Buddha's Dhammas.

"The Summit is an effort towards engaging the global Buddhist Dhamma leadership and scholars on matters of Buddhist and universal concerns, and to come up with policy inputs to address them collectively. The discussion at the Summit will explore how the Buddha Dhamma's fundamental values can provide inspiration and guidance in contemporary settings," an official statement said.

"The discussions will be held under four themes: Buddha Dhamma and Peace; Buddha Dhamma: Environmental Crisis, Health and Sustainability; Preservation of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition; Buddha Dhamma Pilgrimage, Living Heritage and Buddha Relics: a resilient foundation to India's centuries-old cultural links to countries in South, South-East and East Asia," it added.

The summit will witness the participation of eminent scholars, Sangha leaders and Dharma practitioners from all over the world, who will discuss pressing global issues and look for answers in the Buddha Dhamma that are based on universal values, an official statement mentioned. (ANI)

