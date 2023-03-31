Panaji, Mar 31 (PTI) Twenty thousand job opportunities will be created in the private sector in Goa in the next two years, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in the Assembly on Friday.

He was responding to a private members resolution moved by opposition MLAs, including Cruz Silva (AAP), Altone D'Costa (Congress), Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party) and Carlose Ferreira (Congress), citing rising unemployment.

"The Goa government will take all efforts to create 20,000 employment in the private sector in the next two years. Youth will not need to leave the state in search of employment as opportunities would be created here itself," Sawant said in the House.

The CM said his government was taking efforts to skill the youth, though some courses had not got a good response.

He also said minimum wages in the state would be reviewed so that labourers get higher remuneration.

