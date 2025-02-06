Panaji, Feb 6 (PTI) A high-level Algerian military delegation visited the Indian Navy's INS Hansa base in Goa and discussed issues of mutual interests, a naval spokesperson said on Thursday.

He said this visit marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to strengthen India-Algeria relations, which have seen increasing cooperation across trade, education, technology, and defence sectors in recent years.

The delegation headed by General Said Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence, Chief of People's National Army Staff, Algeria, along with 12 members visited Goa on February 5-6, the naval spokesman said.

General Said Chanegriha was received by Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area, and was presented a Guard of Honour.

The navy said in a media statement that General Said Chanegriha and Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus discussed issues of mutual interest and cooperation during the visit of the delegation.

At INS Hansa, the high-level delegation was briefed on the advanced aircraft operated by the Indian Navy, followed by a demonstration of the capabilities of P8I aircraft, the spokesman said.

Diplomatic relations between India and Algeria were established in July 1962, following Algeria's independence. Both nations have historically been part of the Non-Aligned Movement and have shared a strong sense of developing-country solidarity, he said.

The two countries have supported each other on various issues at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

In November 2024, General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, led a military delegation to Algeria. During this visit, General Chauhan and General Chanegriha signed a memorandum, which advances bilateral military cooperation and lays the foundation for long-term collaboration across various sectors, he said.

