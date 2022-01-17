Panaji (Goa) [India], January 17 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who arrived at the Goa airport early on Monday after meeting BJP leaders in the national capital said that the final list of candidates for the assembly elections will be announced on January 19.

"I met party leaders to discuss the ensuing assembly elections. The final list of candidates will be announced on January 19," said the Goa Chief Minister.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat Expelled from BJP, Removed from Dhami Cabinet Ahead of Assembly Polls: Sources.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the party discussed the 40 seats for the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, G Kishan Reddy along with organization ministers were present.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to Hold Meeting to Decide Seat-Sharing Tomorrow, Party Likely to Contest on 80, Allies to Get 37 Seats.

Sources say that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to contest 38 out of the 40 assembly seats in Goa this time. The party has decided not to field its candidates in 2 Christian majority seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)