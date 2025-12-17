Arjuna (Goa) [India], December 17 (ANI): Brothers Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora, were taken away from Anjuna District Hospital on Wednesday after undergoing a medical examination, officials said.

The Luthra brothers were brought to the hospital as part of standard procedure following their arrival in the state.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Class 4 Student Dies by Hanging Himself in Washroom After Returning From School.

The Goa Police arrested the accused brothers after they were deported from Thailand. The fire at the Arpora nightclub on December 6 claimed 25 lives and led to criminal proceedings against the club owners over alleged negligence and violation of mandatory safety norms.

After the medical checkup, they are scheduled to be produced before the court, where authorities are expected to seek an extension of their custody in an ongoing case.

Also Read | India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Says It Expects Yunus’ Government to Ensure Safety of Indian Mission.

The two were earlier brought to Goa from New Delhi after a court granted a 48-hour transit remand in connection with the case.

After the deportation from Thailand, the Goa police then sought transit remand of the nightclub owners, telling the Delhi court that a deadly fire broke out after a firework event was organised at the club without proper fire safety equipment and other essential safety gadgets. The police said the custodial presence of the accused in Goa was required at a critical stage of the investigation.

Placing its submissions before the Patiala House Court, the Goa Police said the accused are the main owners and partners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in North Goa's Arpora area and had ultimate control over the operation of the club, including safety arrangements, permissions and events held at the premises.

The police alleged that on December 6, a firework event was organised at the nightclub without proper care, caution or adequate firefighting equipment. This led to a massive fire, resulting in the death of 25 people, including staff and tourists, and causing serious injuries to several others.

The police further told the court that the investigation is at a crucial stage, with the recovery of key documents such as licences, event permissions and internal communications still pending. They also said that the conspiracy behind the incident is yet to be unearthed.

It was also pointed out that the accused had allegedly absconded abroad after the incident and was arrested only after returning to India.

After hearing the submissions and examining the FIR, arrest memos and case diary, Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Twinkle Chawla allowed the transit remand plea but limited it to 48 hours from the time of remand.

The court observed that, at this stage, there is sufficient material to indicate the involvement of the accused and said that further investigation would fall within the jurisdiction of the competent court in Goa.

While granting the remand, the court directed the investigating officer to keep the accused in safe and secure custody during transit and to produce them before the concerned court in Goa immediately after their arrival.

The magistrate also took note of the medical condition of the accused, observed that they were fit to travel, and directed that all prescribed medicines and necessary medical care be provided to them during the transit period.

Following the order, Advocate Surjendu Shankar Das, appearing for the State of Goa, said that the transit remand had been granted and that both accused would be taken to Goa. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)