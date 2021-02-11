Panaji, Feb 11 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday began consultations with industry stakeholders for the upcoming state Budget.

Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said he has started holding a series of meetings with industry stakeholders to get their inputs for the budget, which is currently in the drafting stage.

Representatives from Goa State Industries Association (GSIA), CREDAI and Small Hotels Association met the chief minister in Panaji on Thursday.

All the associations have given their "valuable suggestions" towards the budget, while they have not asked for tax waivers, they have instead requested for their toning down, Sawant said.

The CREDAI has asked for rationing of infrastructure tax by allowing them to pay half of it before the completion of a project and rest after it is ready, he said.

The GSIA has insisted on improving infrastructure in the industrial estates, he said, adding that the state government is considering these suggestions seriously.

The stakeholders have also demanded single health cards for migrant labourers, Sawant said.

Discussions will be held in the next state cabinet meeting over the dates for holding the Budget session of the state legislature, the chief minister added.

