Panaji, Apr 16 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday discussed strengthening of ties, particularly in the tourism sector, during his interaction with Portugal envoys.

Sawant met and interacted with Dr Jose Cesario, Secretary of State for the Portuguese Communities, and Portuguese ambassador to India Joao Manuel Mendes Ribeiro de Almeida, at the CM's official residence in Panaji, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Unzipped Pants and Flashes Private Parts at Homemaker, Assaults Seven for Questioning Him.

Tourism and IT Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present.

The chief minister had a fruitful discussion on strengthening the ties between Goa and Portugal, with a special focus on collaborative opportunities in the tourism sector, the CMO stated.

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Fakes Pregnancy to Husband and In-Laws, Then Kidnaps Newborn From Safdarjung Hospital To Hide Truth; Arrested.

Goa was a former Portuguese colony before its liberation in 1961.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)