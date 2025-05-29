Colvale (Goa) [India], May 29 (ANI): Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, laid the foundation stone for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Fuel Pump at Colvale and Sada Sub Jail. He also inaugurated the Sewerage Treatment Plant, Paper Waste Recycling Project and Water Conservation Project at Central Jail Colvale under the CSR initiatives of IOCL, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Goa Carbon Limited.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of the Chairperson of the Goa State Women's Commission, Ranjita Pai, Industrialist Shrinivas Dempo and representatives of IOCL.

CM Pramod Sawant congratulated Goa Carbon, IOCL and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for taking a step forward for the projects. He said that these projects shall save 75 Lakh Cubic Meter Rain Water, and the Paper Recycling Project shall turn the prison into a recreational centre.

CM Sawant expressed pleasure to note that it is the first such recreational centre in the country and said that the government of Goa is committed to enhancing infrastructure with the cooperation of the private sector in the state.

On May 27, CM Pramod Sawant laid the foundation stone for a 300 KLPD (kiloliters per day) Ethanol Plant at Navelim Industrial Area.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant said, "The state government is committed to the development of the state...Almost 200 people will get employment from this...Women will also get empowered and get jobs..."

On Sunday, CM Pramod Sawant said he raised the issue of the revival of Khazan lands at the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant said, "This is the 6th meeting of NITI Aayog that I got to attend...different issues across the country are discussed in this meeting... I raised the Khazan land issue in the meeting and submitted a plan to revive it, and it is very important. We are hopeful of receiving assistance from the Centre."

Khazans are traditional farmlands in Goa that were created in low-lying areas near the coast. (ANI)

