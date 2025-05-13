Panaji (Goa) [India], May 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Government Office Complex in Bicholim Taluk.

CM during the event on Monday said that this modern office complex, to be built at a cost of Rs 57.33 crore, will accommodate multiple Government departments and will feature comprehensive facilities including a library and an open hall, aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and public service delivery, and that the project is slated for completion within 18 months.

CM Sawant also reiterated that the Government of Goa remains committed to bolstering public infrastructure, ensuring better governance, and seamless implementation of its initiatives and programmes for the benefit of all citizens.

Cm Sawant speaking to mediapersons said, "... Today, I laid the foundation stone of the administrative building, the project for which is worth Rs 60 crores. This project will be completed within 2 years... The administration will be streamlined and online services will be promoted in addition to a good infrastructure..."

He laid the foundation stone in the presence of Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye, Maem MLA Shri Premendra Shet, and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal met with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane in Panaji to review the implementation and progress of key urban development initiatives and infrastructure projects in the State.

The Union minister reviewed the comprehensive development plans of urban schemes such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Tranasformation (AMRUT and AMRUT 2.0), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0), Smart Cities Mission (SCM), Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban (SBM-U and SBM-U 2.0), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) and PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi).

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "All the achievements and problems of Goa were discussed in great detail on the subjects of the Electricity Department and the Urban Development Housing Department. I congratulate Goa CM Pramod Sawant that Goa is performing very well compared to other states... Electricity has reached every house here... We have been told of a plan by the state to provide water to every house here... I promise that this scheme will be taken forward..."

In connection, the Chief Minister of Goa requested to consider special assistance for 24x 7 water supply Drink from Tap (DfT) (Project cost about Rs 652.61 crore) special financial assistance of Rs 326.30 crore minimum for Water Source Augmentation, Infrastructure Development, Rehabilitation of Existing Network, pilot Drink-from-Tap projects including smart metering, IoT and SCADA-based monitoring systems to the State under AMRUT 2.0.

The Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs agreed to consider the request for the 24x7 water supply, Drink from Tap (DfT) Scheme for Goa. (ANI)

