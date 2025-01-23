New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Wednesday.

The Goa CM briefed Shah on various initiatives in the state and sought his guidance.

"Called on Hon'ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi today. Briefed him on various initiatives in the State and sought his guidance," Sawant said in a post on X.

Earlier, Sawant met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed Goa's demand before the 16th Finance Commission for an enhanced share in the devolution of taxes, a key proposal aimed at fostering the state's development and progress.

"Called on Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji, in New Delhi. During our discussion, I reiterated Goa's demand before the 16th Finance Commission for an enhanced share in the devolution of taxes, a key proposal aimed at fostering the state's development and progress," the Goa CM said on X.

Earlier on Monday, the Goa Chief Minister visited and reviewed various projects at Government College Sankhali, along with Education Secretary Prasad Lolyekar, Director of Education Bhushan Sawaikar, GSIDC, WRD, SAG, PWD officials and others.

Chief Minister Sawant also directed SAG and PWD to complete the work on the playground rooftop. He also briefed about the maintenance, cleaning and operation of the canteen at the Veerangana Hostel for girls.

CM Sawant also directed officials to complete the works at Veerangana hostel and took a review of the new PG block at the college. He deliberated upon enhancing the placements of students from the college and the safety and security of students on campus. (ANI)

