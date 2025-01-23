Mumbai, January 23: On Wednesday, the Indian stock market witnessed a roller-coaster ride as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty made a strong comeback in the latter half of the day after uncertainties over the impending US trade tariff eased. After touching an intra-day low of 75,817, BSE Sensex was 566 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 76,404.99 at the closing bell. Similarly, Nifty 50 ended at 23,155 by climbing 130.7 points or 0.57 per cent after falling to 22,981. That said, investors and traders will be looking forward to buy and sell stocks today, January 23, as the stock market opens on Thursday.

Which Stocks Are in Focus Today, January 23

In order to invest in the stock market its crucial to know latest share market trends and be aware about the stocks that are likely to be in focus on the given day. Today, January 23, a total of eleven stocks are expected to be on the spotlight of traders. These stocks are Hindustan Unilever (NSE: HINDUNILVR), Bharat Petroleum (NSE: BPCL), Pidilite Industries (NSE: PIDILITIND), Persistent Systems (NSE: Persistent) and Zensar Technologies (NSE: ZENSARTECH).

In addition to above stocks, Cigniti Technologies (CIGNITITEC), Laurus Labs (NSE: LAURUSLABS), Gravita India (NSE: Gravita), Go Digit General Insurance (NSE: GODIGIT), Sanofi India (NSE: Sanofi) and Shiva Cement (BSE: SHIVACEM) will also be on the list of stocks to watch out for today, January 23. It must be noted that stocks of Hindustan Unilever (NSE: HINDUNILVR), Bharat Petroleum (NSE: BPCL) ended their day on Wednesday on a negative note while Pidilite Industries (NSE: PIDILITIND) closed in green. Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 566 Points, Nifty Holds at 23,000 as US Tariff Fears Ease.

Name of Stock Stock During Opening on Jan 22 Stock During Closing on Jan 22 Hindustan Unilever (NSE: HINDUNILVR) INR 2,342 INR 2,340 Bharat Petroleum (NSE: BPCL) INR 282 INR 278.30 Pidilite Industries (NSE: PIDILITIND) INR 2,756.90 INR 2,750 Persistent Systems (NSE: Persistent) INR 5,750 INR 5,655 Zensar Technologies (NSE: ZENSARTECH) INR 740 INR 755 Cigniti Technologies (CIGNITITEC) INR 1,515 INR 1,491 Laurus Labs (NSE: LAURUSLABS) INR 580 INR 570.05 Gravita India (NSE: Gravita) INR 2,195.45 INR 2,152 Go Digit General Insurance (NSE: GODIGIT) INR 295.05 INR 286.50 Shiva Cement (BSE: SHIVACEM) INR 39.53 INR 39.32 Sanofi India (NSE: Sanofi INR 5,400 INR 5,400.90

Similarly, Persistent Systems (NSE: Persistent) and Cigniti Technologies (CIGNITITEC) closed in green while Zensar Technologies (NSE: ZENSARTECH) ended the day on a positive note. On the other hand, shares of Laurus Labs (NSE: LAURUSLABS), Gravita India (NSE: Gravita) and Go Digit General Insurance (NSE: GODIGIT) closed their trading day on Wednesday in negative. As per the NSE and BSE website, Sanofi India (NSE: Sanofi) and Shiva Cement (BSE: SHIVACEM) both ended their day in green and red, respectively.

