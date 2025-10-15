Panaji (Goa) [India], October 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over the demise of Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik.

In a post on X, Sawant called Naik a stalwart of Goan politics whose decades as Chief Minister and key minister left a lasting impact on the state and its people.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of our senior leader and Cabinet Minister Ravi Naik Ji. A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as Chief Minister and Minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state's Governance and people. His leadership, humility and contribution to public welfare will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the passing of Goa's Agriculture Minister, Ravi Naik.

PM Modi said that Naik will be remembered as an experienced administrator and dedicated public servant. He remembered Naik's passion for empowering the downtrodden and the marginalised.

"Saddened by the passing away of Ravi Naik Ji, Minister in the Goa Government. He will be remembered as an experienced administrator and dedicated public servant who enriched Goa's development trajectory. He was particularly passionate about empowering the downtrodden and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote.

Born on September 18, 1946, Naik passed away at the age of 79. He served as the Chief Minister of Goa twice. Naik was born in Goa's Ponda.

Naik was known for being an agriculturist, political and social worker, who started his political career as a member of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). MGP was Goa's first ruling party after the end of Portuguese rule in 1961.

Naik was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998 from the North Goa constituency. (ANI)

