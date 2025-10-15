Kolkata, October 15: Popular Bengali YouTuber Arabinda Mandal and his son allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl after blackmailing her with secretly filmed footage. The victim had been assisting them in creating reels and short film projects for several months, trusting that their intentions were genuine. The case came to light after her parents lodged an FIR under the POCSO Act in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Mandal has been remanded to three-day police custody, while his son was sent to a juvenile home.

According to a report by the news agency Press Trust of India, the FIR stated that Mandal and his teenage son had filmed the woman without her consent while she was changing and later used the footage to coerce her. The minor victim’s family alleged that the duo threatened to release the video publicly, pressuring her into complying with their demands. The harassment reportedly continued over several months before the girl confided in her parents. Authorities acted swiftly after receiving the complaint, leading to the arrests. Durgapur Gang-Rape Case: Initial Medical Report of Second-Year Medical Student, Sexually Assaulted Outside Campus in West Bengal, Confirms Rape.

The report added that the victim, a Class 6 student, had initially agreed to help Mandal and his son with short film and reel projects, believing their intentions were professional. She had accompanied them to multiple locations for shoots, unaware of their malicious motives. The police are investigating whether any other individuals were involved in producing or distributing the content. A medical examination of the victim has already been conducted, officials confirmed, though further details were not disclosed. ‘Girls Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Go Out at Night’: Mamata Banerjee Reacts to Durgapur Gang-Rape Case, Assures Strict Action Against Accused (Watch Videos).

PTI further reported that Mandal, who has lakhs of followers on social media, and his son were taken into custody following a raid at their residence near the victim’s home. Police are examining electronic devices and other materials recovered from the property for evidence. The investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the alleged abuse and blackmail.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

