Panaji, Feb 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday reviewed key agendas of the upcoming 27th Western Zonal Council meeting and the state Budget 2025-26.

Senior officials attended a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister at the state secretariat, the CMO said.

The discussions focused on several critical areas like enhancing the 112 emergency response support system to significantly reduce the response time and strengthening the banking network to ensure every village has a bank branch within a 3 km radius.

Directions were issued to the District Magistrates to identify and eliminate illegal slums, reinforcing efforts toward planned urban development, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

The meeting discussed the revision of the Panji Master Plan and the formulation of master plans for Vasco, Margao, and Mapusa.

The CMO said that the meeting also discussed measures to address malnutrition in rural areas and implementing measures to reduce school dropout rates.

Sawant directed officials to explore successful governance models from other states for potential implementation in Goa.

As far as Judicial Reforms are concerned, the meeting discussed about accelerating the implementation of special fast-track courts for swift disposal of rape and POCSO Act cases.

The expenditure for the forthcoming Budget and its preparation were also reviewed.

