Panaji (Goa) [India], December 22 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge for Goa, Manikrao Thakare, on Monday, expressed joy after his party registered significant electoral gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections here.

Manikrao Thakare said, "With Congress securing key seats across the state, we have built on our momentum from recent elections and demonstrated that the tide is turning. In the 2020 ZP elections, Congress won just 4 seats, but this year we have increased our tally to 9 seats amid ongoing counting, showcasing our growing support base, particularly in South Goa. This improvement follows our resounding victory in the South Goa Lok Sabha seat in 2024, where the people of Goa sent a clear message against the BJP's mismanagement, corruption, and neglect of local issues like unemployment, environmental degradation, and rising costs of living," he said.

He said that this Zila Panchayat election success is just the beginning.

"The voters of Goa are fed up with the BJP's empty promises and divisive politics. From crumbling infrastructure to failed economic policies, the current government has let down every Goan. Our gains in these rural body polls reflect the grassroots resurgence of Congress, powered by dedicated leaders and a vision for inclusive development, sustainable tourism, and empowerment of panchayats," he said.

"Looking ahead, we are confident that this momentum will propel us to a decisive win in the 2027 Goa Assembly elections. The people are ready for change, and Congress is prepared to deliver a government that truly works for all - restoring Goa's glory as a beacon of harmony, prosperity, and progress," he further said.

He extended his gratitude to the voters.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the voters, PCC President Amit Patkar, LOP Yuri Alemao, MP, MLA's and party workers, who made this possible. Together, we will reclaim Goa!," he further stated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers for securing huge wins in the zilla panchayat polls and beating their previous record of 20 seats in the 2022 assembly polls.

As of 7 PM, in the 50-member Zilla panchayat body, Bharatiya Janata Party, in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, has won in 30 seats, while Congress won 9, and Goa Forward Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Revolutionary Goans Party have won 1 seat each. (ANI)

