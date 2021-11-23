Panaji, Nov 23 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday expelled its Goa spokesman Trajano D'Mello from the primary membership of the party for six years, accusing him of being involved in anti-party activities.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) vice-president M K Sheikh said the expulsion was ordered as per the directions of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“As directed by AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundurao, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled Trajano D'Mello from the primary membership of the Congress for six years for anti-party activities,” Shaikh stated in a release.

Recently, an audio clip of D'Mello accusing GPCC chief Girish Chodankar of working detrimental to the welfare of the party went viral on social media.

