New Delhi, November 23: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday awarded gallantry awards 2021 during a Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-3) held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday, November 23. The gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty. Galwan Valley hero, Col Santosh Babu, was accorded Mahavir Chakra (posthumously).

President Kovind also awarded one Kirti Chakra (posthumous), five Vir Chakras and six Shaurya Chakras. The President also conferred 14 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 23 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order.

Here Is The List Of Gallantry Award Winners 2021:

S No RANK AND NAME MAHA VIR CHAKRA 1 IC-64405M COLONEL BIKUMALLA SANTOSH BABU, 16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) KIRTI CHAKRA 1 JC-413798Y SUBEDAR SANJIV KUMAR, 4TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) VIR CHAKRA 1 JC-561645F NAIB SUBEDAR LATE NUDURAM SOREN, 16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) 2 15139118Y HAVILDAR K PALANI, 81 FIELD REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) 3 15439373K NAIK DEEPAK SINGH, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS, 16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) 4 2516683X SEPOY GURTEJ SINGH, 3RD BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) 5 15143643M HAVILDAR TEJINDER SINGH, 3 MEDIUM REGIMENT

SHAURYA CHAKRA: 1 IC-76429H MAJOR ANUJ SOOD, BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS, 21ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) 2 IC-68482Y LIEUTENANT COLONEL KRISHAN SINGH RAWAT, SENA MEDAL, FIRST BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) 3 IC-73334X MAJOR (now LIEUTENANT COLONEL) ANIL URS, 4TH BATTALION THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY 4 G/5022546P RIFLEMAN PRANAB JYOTI DAS, 6TH BATTALION THE ASSAM RIFLES 5 13631414L PARATROOPER SONAM TSHERING TAMANG, 4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) 5 WING COMMANDER VISHAK NAIR (28993) FLYING (PILOT)

Apart from Col Babu, other heroes of the Galwan Valley clash - Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren of 16 Bihar, Naik Deepak Singh of 16 Bihar, Sepoy Gurtej Singh of 3 Punjab and Havildar K Palani- were awarded Vir Chakra -the third highest gallantry wartime award, posthumously. Meanwhile, Major Anuj Sood of 21 Rashtriya Rifles was awarded Shaurya Chakra (posthumously).

On Monday, Indian Air Force braveheart and Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was accorded the Vir Chakra by the President. Group Captain Vathaman was awarded the third highest wartime award for shooting Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet on February 27, 2019, a day after the IAF conducted Balakot air strikes.

