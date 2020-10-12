Panaji, Oct 12 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 count increased by 308 and the death toll by four on Monday, while 495 people were discharged after recovery from the infection, an official said.

The state now has 38,674 cases, including 511 deaths, and the discharge of 33,698 people had left it with 4,465 active ones, he said.

A total of 1,442 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

