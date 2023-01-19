Panjim, Goa [India], January 19 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday launched the book "Exam Warriors" written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Old Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan here in Goa's Panjim.

The book, written in 2018 exclusively in the interest of the student fraternity and considering the seminal impact made by the book, was published by the National Book Trust, India under the support of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, an official statement said.

The launching ceremony was graced by Damodar Mauzo, Jnanpith Awardee, Prof Harilal Menon, Vice Chancellor of Goa University along with other prominent dignitaries in the field of education and literature apart from students, parents and teachers.

Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai appreciated the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking up the exams-related issues.

"The Governor advised the students not to take unnecessary stress during exams," it added.

"The book Exam Warriors could give confidence to the students. Referring to the book Governor mentioned, questions and answers are there in the book, and he appealed to make use of it," it said.

The Governor further said, the role of Youths in nation-building and in development is important, and this is because the development of any nation lies in the hands of future generations. The Governor said devotion and dedication in nation-building are always first and politics and others are second.

"Prime Minister is always a guiding force to all sections of the people to move forward in the right and proper direction. He requested the students to make full use of the book and use the mantras given by Prime Minister in his book exam warriors," Union Minister of State, Port and Tourism Minister Shripad Naik said.

Naik emphasised the need for parents, guardians and teachers not to convey their worry to the students and instead create an atmosphere of the festival during the board exams.

Shiv S Shankaran, Damodar Mauzo, Jnanpith Awardee, and Prof Harilal Menon, Vice Chancellor, Goa University also spoke.

"The first copy of the book was presented to Damodar Mauzo, Jnanpith Awardee, Prof Harilal Menon, Vice Chancellor and later to the students of Dr K.B. Hedgewar School, Cujira, Mustifund High School, Rosery High School, Our Lady of Rosary High School, People High School and to the students of Goa University," the statement said.

Reetha Pillai also graced the occasion. Earlier, MRM Rao, Secretary to Governor welcomed the guests, it added. (ANI)

