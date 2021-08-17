Panaji, Aug 17 (PTI) With the addition of 115 new COVID-19 cases, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,72,683 on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: BJP Leader Javid Ahmad Dar Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kulgam.

As many as 103 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,68,622 and toll to 3,177, the official said.

Also Read | Shopping Malls in Maharashtra Decide to Close Operations After State Govt Insists on Allowing Only Fully-Vaccinated Staff.

With this, the coastal state currently has 884 active cases, he added.

At least 5,839 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 11,38,788, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,683, new cases 115, death toll 3,177, discharged 1,68,622, active cases 884, samples tested till date 11,38,788.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)