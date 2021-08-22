Panaji, Aug 22 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 76 to reach 1,73,164 on Sunday, a health department official said.

The death toll increased to 3,185 as one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,69,080 after 91 of them got discharge from hospitals.

There are 899 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the official said.

"As 3,854 tests were conducted on Sunday, the coastal state's cumulative test count went up to 11,64,004," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,164, new cases 76, death toll 3,185, discharged 1,69,080, active cases 899, samples tested till date 11,64,004.

