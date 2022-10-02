Mapusa (Goa) [India], October 2 (ANI): Mapusa Police on Saturday arrested a man from Belgavi, Karnataka with 11 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 1 lakh.

According to the police report, PSI Bablo S Parab informed that on Saturday at New Bus Terminus, Mapusa, a narcotics raid was conducted and the accused was caught red handed.

Also Read | Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh, Who Criticised Own Government, Resigns From the Post.

The accused has been identified as Zaheer Sheikh, who is a resident of Veerbhadranagar.

The team was led by PI Paresh Naik under the supervision of SDPO Mapusa, Jiviba Dalvi. 11 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 1 lakh was seized and a case under section 21 (b) of NDPS Act has been registered

Also Read | Mumbai: Minor Dies After Electric Scooter Battery Explodes in Vasai While Getting Charged At Home.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)