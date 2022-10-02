Mumbai, October 2: Yet another EV fire incident took place where a seven-year-old child died when the battery of an electric scooter plugged in for charging exploded at their house in Vasai, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shabbir Ansari. The incident took place on September 23.

According to TOI, Shabbir was sleeping along with his grandmother in the living room while his father Sharfraz was sleeping in the bedroom. Sarfaraz kept the battery to charge in the living room at around 2.30am and went to sleep. Shabbir's mother was also sleeping in the bedroom. At around 5.30am, they were woken up by the sound of an explosion followed by short circuit.

The grandmother escaped with minor injuries but Shabbir suffered serious burn injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last on September 30. EV Fire Row: Show-Cause Notices Sent to EV Manufacturers, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The window panes were shattered in the explosion and the house was badly damaged. Household equipment and gadgets were also destroyed. The scooter was parked outside the house and was intact. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and took stock of the damages. Gujarat: Pure EV E-scooter Catches Fire in Patan District, No Casualty Reported

According to police, over heating could have caused the explosion. The scooter manufacturers, based in Jaipur have been asked to examine the battery and a case of accidental death has been registered, said police.

Sarfaraz denied the battery had over heated. He said he was told to charge for about three to four hours for optimum run.

Police asked people not to charge batteries and cellphones during night hours. Police said that EV batteries should be charged in the open and that too under supervision.

