Pernem (Goa) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Pernem Police has arrested one person for allegedly possessing narcotics substance, charas, on Thursday.

The person has been identified as Rajesh Bansal of 31 years of age and is a native of village Kham of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh.

"Based on reliable intelligence, the accused was traced at a premise, opposite to the Om Ganesh guest house near Sweet Lake of Arambol. On conducting a surprise raid, the narcotics drugs charas was found in his room", said Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi.

Dalvi told ANI, "A reliable source informed that there was one person involved in drug activities near the sweet lake of Arambol".

Following the information, PI Dalvi and his team were on a constant tail of the accused and had been checking the area during late hours.

"The Police, on Thursday, received information that the accused would bring drugs for a prospective customer at Arambol. The Police then followed this lead to nab the accused at his place of stay," the statement added.

The charas was immediately seized and taken into custody by Pernem Police.

"The seized drugs are estimated to be worth Rs. 60,000 in the international market.The accused person has been identified as Rajesh Bansal of 31 years of age and is a native of village Kham of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh.An offense under section 20(b)(ii)(A) has been registered against the accused," the police statement added.

Further investigation of the case is in progress under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gajanan Prabhudessai and Superintendent of Police Utkrisht Prasoon IPS. (ANI)

