Panaji, Dec 17 (PTI) The Goa police's 'Pink Force' to respond to crime against women, children and tourists was launched on Friday by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The CM said the Pink Force would start in 11 police stations in the initial stage before being expanded to all units.

"The all-women force has been trained to handle all kind of situations and would be working to prevent crime. The force will be operational round the clock catering to women, children and tourists," he said.

