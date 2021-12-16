Panaji (Goa) [India], December 16 (ANI): Alina Saldanha, 'expelled' BJP MLA from Goa, on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the assembly elections in the state next year.

Taking to Twitter, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wrote, "I am happy to welcome Alina Saldanha, sitting BJP MLA from Cortalim to Aam Aadmi Party. Together, we will take forward the legacy of Late Shri Matanhy Saldanha and steer Goa to a path of prosperity and corruption free governance."

However, the BJP said that the party has expelled the MLA for anti-parties activities.

Speaking to the media, BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that Saldanha was expelled from the party even before she tendered her resignation as MLA. He said that she has been expelled for involvement in anti-party activities such as opposing various party supported projects, attending meetings against the party etc over the last 2 years.

"Even though Alina joined Aam Admi Party(AAP) today evening. Her resignation from the party was received by the party via email late in the evening. The legal cell of the party will examine the action to be taken against Alina," said Tanavade.

BJP's expulsion notice to Saldanha read, "You have been a member of Goa Legislative Assembly from Cortalim Assembly Constituency for two terms and on both occasions, you have contested on BJP candidature. However, your constant acts of making comments against party policies of BJP on public fora and participating in agitations against the ruling government have been in blatant disregard to the rules and regulations of the party. Hence, it has been decided to expel you from the party with immediate effect." (ANI)

