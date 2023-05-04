Panaji, May 4 (PTI) Polls to Sankhalim and Ponda municipal councils in Goa will be held on Friday, while counting of votes will take place on Sunday, an official said.

Also Read | Ranchi Woman Suffers Kidney Failure After Consuming Raw Gallbladder of 'Rohu' Fish To Cure Diabetes on Advice of Quack.

He said 10 booths have been made for the 10 wards in Sakhalim and 22 booths have been set up for 13 wards in Ponda.

Also Read | AP SSC Results 2023 Date and Time: When Will Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results Be Announced? Know How and When To Check Scorecards at bse.ap.gov.in.

"There are 43 candidates in the fray for the Ponda Municipal Council, while two candidates have been elected unopposed. There are 31 candidates for Ponda Municipal Council. Here too, two candidates have been elected unopposed," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)