Amravati, May 4: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is likely to declare the AP Class 10 Results 2023 in the coming days. According to media reports, the board is likely to announce the AP SSC Result 2023 during the second week of May. Once declared, the students can check their AP Class 10 Results 2023 on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, at bse.ap.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date: KSEAB Class 10th Result Likely Next Week on karresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

The time and date are yet to be confirmed, but the board will announce the fixed schedule for the declaration of the AP Class 10 Results 2023 in advance. Media reports show 6.6 lakh students registered for Andhra Pradesh class 10th board exams. The board conducted SSC exams from April 3 to 18 in 3349 exam venues. MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out Soon At mpbse.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

How To Check AP Class 10 Results 2023:

Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in .

. On the homepage, look for the AP Class 10 Results 2023 link.

Click on it, and a new login window will be displayed.

Enter the asked login credentials.

Click on the submit tab.

AP SSC Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

The Andhra Pradesh education board will also release the pass percentage, toppers list and other statistics along with the declaration of the result. Students are advised to visit the official website of BSEAP regularly for more details and the latest updates.

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is likely to declare the SSLC Result Karnataka 2023 for Class 10 students next week. Once declared, the Karnataka SSLC Result can be viewed on the official websites – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This year, SSLC Exams were held from March 28 to April 11, 2023, at various test centres across the state. The answer key for the exams has also been released.

