Panaji, Jul 7 (PTI) The Goa Postal Division on Friday released a special cancellation marking the commencement of a philately club at a missionary school in South Goa.

This is the first-ever special cancellation released through a school in the region, the postal department stated in a released.

“Assumpta Convent High School holds the distinction of being the first school registered with the department of post for the school's philately club, known as the Assumpta Philatelic and Numismatic Club, since 2019,” the release stated.

Senior superintendent of post offices, Goa Division G S Rane in his speech encouraged students of the school to cultivate the hobby of collecting postage stamps and appreciating this unique special cancellation.

The special cancellation will be available on demand to the general public and philatelists for a month, it was stated.

