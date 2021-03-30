Panaji, Mar 30 (PTI) With the addition of 127 new cases of coronavirus, Goa's tally of infections reached 57,839 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 136 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while one of them died of the infection during the day, the official said.

These latest additions have taken the count of recoveries to 55,591 and the toll stood at 829, he said, adding that the state is left with 1,419 active cases.

As many as 1,507 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 5,42,300, the official said.

