Panaji, Jul 17 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,69,620, after 159 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 152 patients were discharged from hospitals, while three died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,64,848 and the toll to 3,109, the official said.

The coastal state is now left with 1,663 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 4,763 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,97,493, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,620, new cases 159, death toll 3,109, discharged 1,64,848, active cases 1,663, samples tested till date 9,97,493.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)