Panaji, Sept 16 (PTI) As many as 628 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, rising the coastal state's caseload to 26,139, an official from the health department said.

The number of recoveries in the state rose to 20,445, after 351 more patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

A total of 2,066 swab samples were tested, of which results of 628 persons came out positive, he said.

Apart from this, the death of four COVID-19 patients has taken the toll in the state to 319, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 26,139, new cases 628, deaths 319, discharged 20,445, active cases 5,375, samples tested till date 2,29,876.

