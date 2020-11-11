Panaji, Nov 11 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up to 45,498 on Wednesday with the addition of 109 fresh cases, a health official said.

With five more people succumbing to the viral infection, the toll mounted to 656, he said.

A total of 152 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 43,029 in the state, which is now left with 1,813 active cases, the official said.

Goa''s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,498, new cases 109, death toll 656, discharged 43,029, active cases 1,813, samples tested till date 3,17,230.

