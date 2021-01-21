Panaji, Jan 21 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 55 and reached 52,712 on Thursday, a health department official said.

The virus claimed the life of one patient during the day, which took the state's death toll to 757, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 51,090 as 54 of them got discharge on Thursday.

The number of active cases is now 865, the official said.

"With 1,748 new tests carried out during the day, the number of tests conducted in the coastal state has gone up to4,34,825," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,712, new cases 55, death toll 757, discharged 51,090, active cases 865, samples tested till date 4,34,825.

