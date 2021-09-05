Panaji, Sep 5 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 72 to reach 1,74,419 on Sunday, while the death of five patients took the fatality count to 3,208, a state health department official said.

A total of 89 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, which pushed the state's recovery figure to 1,70,311.

There are 900 active cases of coronavirus in Goa at present, the official said.

"As 5,374 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours for COVID-19 detection, the overall test count of the coastal state grew to 12,36,809," he added.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,74,419, new cases 72, death toll 3,208, discharged 1,70,311, active cases 900, samples tested till date 12,36,809.

