Panaji, Nov 3 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said schools will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from November 21 onwards with adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said the state government had taken into confidence all stakeholders before deciding on the resumption of school for Classes 10 and 12.

"We have reviewed the situation, and it was a unanimous decision that from November 21 schools for standards 10 and 12 will resume with all SOPs in place," he said, adding that the decision will be communicated to all schools.

The state education department had consulted parents, teachers and school managements were taken into confidence, it was stated.

