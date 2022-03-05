Panaji, Mar 5 (PTI) Goa on Saturday reported 10 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 2,45,109 and the toll to 3,827, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Drunk Driver Mows 2 Minor Girls, Truck Gutted While Escaping in Palghar.

The number of people discharged post recovery stood at 2,41,134, including 42 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 148, he said.

Also Read | Court Dismisses Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case Over Alleged Funding of Northeast Delhi Violence.

With 1,419 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 18,89,571, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,45,109, new cases 10, death toll 3827, discharged 241134, active cases 148, samples tested till date 1889571.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)